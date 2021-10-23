EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

ENS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.78. 173,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $104.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 57.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

