Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.86.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

