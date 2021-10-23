Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EVC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

