Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Truist

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price raised by Truist from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 533.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 62.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 103.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

