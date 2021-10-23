Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $253.00 to $255.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Equifax traded as high as $268.85 and last traded at $268.85. Approximately 18,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 689,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.47.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average is $243.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

