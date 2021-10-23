Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Talos Energy Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Talos Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE:TALO opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,009 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,716,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

