Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. 1,341,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,031. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $86.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

