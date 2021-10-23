Erin Ator Thomson Sells 33,000 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of STTK opened at $19.27 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $811.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The company had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 90.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.