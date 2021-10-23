ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $16.69 on Thursday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.