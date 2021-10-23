essensys (LON:ESYS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of essensys (LON:ESYS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on the stock.

LON:ESYS opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £189.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. essensys has a twelve month low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.25.

Get essensys alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.