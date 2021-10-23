Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of EPRT opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 404.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 237,764 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.