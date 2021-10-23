ETHPad Market Cap Tops $31.14 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $31.14 million and $1.13 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00105742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,711.81 or 1.00421255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.69 or 0.06532956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021832 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

