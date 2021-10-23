European Commercial REIT Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$27.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

