Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Everest Re Group worth $105,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $280.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.89. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $281.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

