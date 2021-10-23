EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $19.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.83.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $428.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $627,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

