Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.57

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 1326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Evotec alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $166.52 million during the quarter.

Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.