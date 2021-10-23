eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 4.7% Higher

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $51.30. 5,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,550,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,127,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,653,399.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,200 shares of company stock worth $19,178,585. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in eXp World by 157.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

