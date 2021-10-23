Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $5,249.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.