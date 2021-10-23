Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,290 ($42.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,202.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,938.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.36 billion and a PE ratio of 51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94).

In other Experian news, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

