Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Experian (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.