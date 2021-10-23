F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

FNB opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

