F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

