Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post $29.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.96 billion. Facebook reported sales of $21.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $119.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.81 billion to $120.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock valued at $878,870,275. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $17.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.61. 35,166,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,909,223. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.99. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $915.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

