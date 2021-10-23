Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $60.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE FTCH opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. Farfetch has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

