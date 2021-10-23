FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

