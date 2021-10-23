Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,740 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $76,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Weibo by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

