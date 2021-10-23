Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 9,849 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.84% of Clean Harbors worth $93,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $114.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

