Federated Hermes Inc. Has $67.81 Million Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $77.93 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $970,335.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

