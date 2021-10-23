Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 636,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $88,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth about $724,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 256.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

