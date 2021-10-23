Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,772.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,589.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

