Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $281.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.07 million. Ferro reported sales of $241.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Ferro’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

FOE opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Ferro has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth about $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ferro by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,834,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ferro by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

