Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $158.00 at Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

NYSE FIS opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.48. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $114.33 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 893.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

