Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.38.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.