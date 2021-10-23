Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$817,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,634,400.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

