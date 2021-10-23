Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Financial Institutions worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after buying an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

