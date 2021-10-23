Financial Review: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) vs. Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics and Ambrx Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ambrx Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 341.05%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus price target of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 165.77%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Ambrx Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $3.45 million 36.73 -$32.62 million ($1.29) -3.05 Ambrx Biopharma $13.67 million 34.67 -$16.54 million N/A N/A

Ambrx Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics -1,307.95% -78.18% -52.10% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and other cancers, as well as other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. In addition, it is developing ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the Ã and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell; and ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers. The company has license agreements with NovoCodex, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Agensys, Inc., Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., University of California, BeiGene, Ltd., The Scripps Research Institute and The California Research Institute of Biomedical Research, AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and Elanco Animal Health. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

