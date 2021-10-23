FintruX Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $6,393.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00207941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010610 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

