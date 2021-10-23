First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $75.80 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 1973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First American Financial by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

