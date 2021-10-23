First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

