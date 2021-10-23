First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 352,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 286.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $47.59 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

