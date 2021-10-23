First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $844.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $858.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.39 and a 1-year high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.