First Community Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Community has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

FCCO stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. Equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

