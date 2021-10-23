First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 422,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.