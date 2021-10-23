First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,495 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $98,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 46,908 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,700,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $51.04 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

