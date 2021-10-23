First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

Shares of FFIN stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 421,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,954. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

