First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.18 Million

Brokerages predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report $25.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $24.36 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $96.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $98.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $107.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.12 million to $113.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

