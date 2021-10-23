First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

