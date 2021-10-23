First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.
Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.