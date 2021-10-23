First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 487 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

IIPR opened at $259.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average of $207.83. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.