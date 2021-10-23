First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,342,000 after acquiring an additional 185,143 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.75.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,311 shares of company stock worth $75,429,324 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $253.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.36 and its 200 day moving average is $244.18. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

