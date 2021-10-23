First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 1,263 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,944,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,841,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

